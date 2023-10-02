A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with drug supply and weapons charges.
Matthew Denyer, 20, from Tredegar is accused of possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of a hunting knife in public on September 22.
He is due to appear before the crown court on October 23.
Denyer, of Ffordd Aneurin Bevan, was remanded in custody.
