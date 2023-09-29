At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, October 5, councillors will look at a proposal by Richard Webber, who wants to convert number 67 Marine Street into four self-contained flats.

The application site comprises a two-storey house located at the end of a terrace fronting onto Marine Street and Aubrey Terrace in Cwm.

The house has an “outbuilding” as well as another two-storey outbuilding at the bottom of the garden.

These would also be converted to provide flats as part of the scheme and each one will have their own front door.

67 Marine Street side view from Aubrey Terrace in Cwm near Ebbw Vale- councillors are set to discuss proposals to convert the house and outbuildings into flats. From Google Streetview.

Last year county borough planners refused a previous application for the site due to the lack of off street parking.

At the time county planners said that the extra vehicles parking on the street would “intensify” the limited on-street parking in the area.

They believed this would result in residents parking “dangerously” and would have a negative impact on highway safety on Marine Street.

To get around this issue the new submission includes off street parking for three vehicles at the site.

This would be done by “removing” the side boundary wall which would allow a new access from Aubrey Terrace to be created there.

Planning officer Joanne Clare said: “It is acknowledged that the site is in a sustainable location and would not have a detrimental impact upon the safe, effective and efficient use of the transportation network.

“The proposal would not have an unacceptable adverse visual impact on the

street scene.

“Furthermore, the development would provide self-contained flats that will make a small contribution to the much needed housing stock and mix of housing.”

Due to this she advised that councillors approve the application.