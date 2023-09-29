Protestors from a ‘car community’ opposed to Wales' new 20mph default speed limit initially planned to block the Prince of Wales bridge on Saturday. Around 100-300 people were expected to turn up.

The community, who believe the new default speed limit of 20mph is ‘dangerous’, were planning to either block the bridge or drive along the M4 at 20mph from Aust services to Cardiff Gate.

Gwent Police told the Argus that the force spoke with the organiser of the protest yesterday and explained the ‘safety implications of the potential protest.’

Instead, the protestors are planning to stage a protest outside the Senedd in Cardiff tomorrow afternoon, September 30.

Caitlin Louise said: “Plans have changed we’re going to the Senedd in Cardiff now for 1/2pm tomorrow afternoon.”

The petition to reverse the switch to 20mph has become the most-signed petition in Senedd history.

Around one in 20 constituents have signed the petition in areas such as Islwyn, Torfaen and Newport West.