Yesterday, first minister Mark Drakeford came out in defence of the new default limit for urban areas in Wales - also issuing a warning to those who choose to deliberately flout the rules.

Now, however, the prime minister has chosen a different approach.

Rishi Sunak is preparing to curb English councils from introducing new 20mph speed limits, according to reports.

Mr Sunak will unveil the measure as part of a Plan for Motorists at the Tory conference in Manchester, according to several newspapers.

He is reportedly planning to limit the power of local authorities to impose new 20mph zones, restrict the number of hours a day cars are banned from bus lanes, and scale back low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The Guardian reported that the plan also involves reducing the ability of local authorities to impose fines from traffic infractions such as the misuse of yellow box junctions.

In July, Mr Sunak pledged to crack down on “anti-motorist” policies.

This came after the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, where the Tories held the seat in a campaign dominated by the row over London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) expansion.

Earlier this month the prime minister delayed the ban on the sale of new conventionally fuelled cars and vans from 2030 to 2035.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy at the road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said that 20mph zones “have a role to play” but that the absence of "physical changes to road layouts means compliance is often poor”.

"Local authorities are usually best placed to decide the location of the zones but there is an argument to strengthen guidance on how that happens," he said.

The RAC has said: "We need councils to strike the right balance between making our roads safer and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, in all its forms.

“We need to see the detail of the PM’s plan to see whether what’s proposed will really help with that.”