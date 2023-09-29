Gwent Police issued an appeal on Tuesday, September 26, to identify two men who caught stealing from a Tesco store in the Abergavenny area.

In an update issued today the force said that a 52-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from the Torfaen area have since been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The 52-year-old man has been charged with this offence.

The 33-year-old man has been released as Gwent Police's investigation continues.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We previously appealed for information to find two men who we believed may be able to assist our enquiries following a report of theft in the Abergavenny area.

"Two men - a 52-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from the Torfaen area have since been arrested on suspicion of theft.

"The 52-year-old man has been charged with this offence.

"The 33-year-old man has been released as our investigation continues."