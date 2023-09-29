TWO men have been arrested following an alleged incident of shoplifting in a Tesco store.
Gwent Police issued an appeal on Tuesday, September 26, to identify two men who caught stealing from a Tesco store in the Abergavenny area.
In an update issued today the force said that a 52-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from the Torfaen area have since been arrested on suspicion of theft.
The 52-year-old man has been charged with this offence.
The 33-year-old man has been released as Gwent Police's investigation continues.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We previously appealed for information to find two men who we believed may be able to assist our enquiries following a report of theft in the Abergavenny area.
"Two men - a 52-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from the Torfaen area have since been arrested on suspicion of theft.
"The 52-year-old man has been charged with this offence.
"The 33-year-old man has been released as our investigation continues."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article