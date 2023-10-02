Qualified accountant Ffion Clarke has been appointed as a manager in the business services team and will be responsible for preparing the accounts for her portfolio of clients.

Ffion said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Kilsby Williams, joining at an exciting point of growth for the firm. I am looking forward to utilising my skills and experience to support both clients and colleagues and progressing further in my career.”

Alongside Ffion in the business services team, graduates Bethan Mulcaster and Scott Webb-Edwards join as trainees, while Sebastian Mathers O’Donnell has transferred from the firm’s payroll department to begin a new role. The trio will work on accounts and audits while training to become chartered accountants.

Kickstarting her career, recent Cardiff University graduate Catrin James joins as a trainee in the firm’s tax team and will work towards becoming a chartered tax advisor. In her role, Catrin will help with the preparation of personal and corporate tax returns as part of clients’ compliance requirements and assist managers with tax advisory work.

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “As our client portfolio continues to grow, it’s important that we strengthen our teams with the best established and emerging accountancy and tax talent to ensure we consistently provide the high quality service our clients expect.

“With this series of appointments, we have achieved a significant milestone by reaching a company headcount of 70 and cementing our status as the largest independent firm in the region. Ffion, Bethan, Scott, Sebastian and Catrin are fantastic additions to our business, and we look forward to seeing them progress.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.