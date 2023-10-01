A MAN has been charged with drug driving after a woman died in an early morning crash.
Matthew Jones, 32, is accused of causing the death of Nuria Zamel Casino by driving without due care and attention with a cocaine a cocaine derivative in his blood.
The charge follows the fatal collision in Caerphilly on the A472 in the Crumlin area at around 3.50am on Saturday, January 14.
Miss Casino was a passenger in a Dacia Sandero car.
At the time Gwent Police said she was taken to hospital where she later died.
Jones, formerly of Ebbw Vale, now of Llys Cynon, Hirwaun, near Aberdare has not entered a plea.
His case was heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and he is due to appear there on October 5.
