This is according to UNISON, speaking on behalf of staff at social enterprise Bron Afon Community Housing.

Unison say Bron Afon staff have had a below inflation pay rise "imposed upon them", with some saying they are now relying on food banks to support their families.

UNISON Cymru/Wales, the public services union representing workers at Bron Afon, held a demonstration outside the headquarters of Bron Afon in Cwmbran on Thursday (September 28) in response to this situation.

Chief executive of Bron Afon, Alan Brunt said he was "disappointed" at the news the demonstration was going ahead.

“We believe a six per cent pay award is fair for this year," he said.

"It is in line with agreements across the housing sector and is reasonable in the current financial climate. In fact, many other housing associations don’t have pay increments and don’t have to budget for them.

"This year, when we include incremental pay increases, our overall pay award amounts to 7.2 per cent."

UNISON said employees had already rejected a 5.3 per cent offer.

This, they said was raised to 6.5 per cent, but later withdrawn with a further offer of a flat £2,032 increase on all grades.

"This was then removed and Bron Afon is imposing the latest offer, which for many will mean more than £100 less in their annual pay award than the offer UNISON and GMB had accepted," the union said.

Mr Brunt said that Bron Afon "understand the challenges our employees are facing".

"We have structured the six per cent pay increase in a way that makes sure all colleagues get at least a five per cent increase, with colleagues on lower pay scales getting up to 10 per cent," he said.

He stressed that "no employees at Bron Afon are paid less than real living wage which is £20,971.60 (FTE)".

However, one Bron Afon worker said: “I feel embarrassed that I am working but have had to go to the food bank a couple of times to feed my family.

“Food, gas, electric and petrol are all increasing weekly – but my wages aren’t keeping up.

“If chief executives and directors of other companies are happy to accept the same amount across the board why can’t Bron Afon do this.”

Mr Brunt said that the reports from UNISON were "disappointing, unhelpful" and contained "many inaccuracies reported as fact".

"Like many organisations we must balance the books in challenging financial times," he said.

"We know our tenants want value for money from our services and we have a responsibility to provide that."

UNISON reports that as chief executive, Mr Brunt would be "seeing his annual salary rise by £6,450 to £135,450 if the latest pay deal is forced through".

UNISON Cymru/Wales regional organiser Rosie Lewis said: “The workers at Bron Afon provide a vital service in their community and it is appalling that some are now being forced to use foodbanks while bosses at the business are receiving a huge boost to their salaries.

“The workers we represent are helping the most vulnerable in our community and they must get the pay they deserve.