FOLLOWING the news that Newport County AFC has a new owner we thought we'd take a look back at our archives and found this selection of pictures of the team from 2002.
Spytty the Dog with children taking part in a Newport County football fun day at Newport Centre in November 2002.
Ieuan Evans and Danielle Sharpe were the mascots at a Newport County v Dover game in October 2002
South Wales Argus banners at the Newport County game against Moor Green in September 2002, of which we were joint sponsors with Proactive Cleaning
Spytty the Dog runs for charity during half time during a game in September 2002
County captain Matt Rose loses control against Worcester City FC in December 2002
Gary Shephard celebrates his 82nd minute winning goal against Worcester in December 2002
Newport County manager Tim Harris makes public his intention to leave the club in November 2002. He is flanked by club chairman Wallace Brown
Then-newly appointed Newport AFC manager Pete Nicholas, centre, surrounded by Martin Greenham, Wallace Brown, Steve Sulley, and Chris Blight
Assistant manager Glyn Jones barks the orders while manager Peter Nicholas concentrates on the game in December 2002
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here