Spytty the Dog with children taking part in a Newport County football fun day at Newport Centre in November 2002.

Ieuan Evans and Danielle Sharpe were the mascots at a Newport County v Dover game in October 2002

South Wales Argus banners at the Newport County game against Moor Green in September 2002, of which we were joint sponsors with Proactive Cleaning

Spytty the Dog runs for charity during half time during a game in September 2002

County captain Matt Rose loses control against Worcester City FC in December 2002

Gary Shephard celebrates his 82nd minute winning goal against Worcester in December 2002

Newport County manager Tim Harris makes public his intention to leave the club in November 2002. He is flanked by club chairman Wallace Brown

Then-newly appointed Newport AFC manager Pete Nicholas, centre, surrounded by Martin Greenham, Wallace Brown, Steve Sulley, and Chris Blight

Assistant manager Glyn Jones barks the orders while manager Peter Nicholas concentrates on the game in December 2002