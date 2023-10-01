Although it is sad to leave the brilliant Public Accounts Committee, I’m absolutely delighted to be working alongside Lucy Powell MP.

As I said in my Conference Adjournment speech to the House, ordinary working people are continuing to pay the price for Conservative ideology.

Soaring mortgages, food inflation, a weaker pound and a broken Britain.

After 13 years of Conservatism, Britain needs new ideas. Only Labour can offer the change that is desperately needed, ending the cycle of sticking-plaster politics and bringing forward national renewal.

I am looking forward to holding the Government to account, supporting democratic renewal, and helping shape Labour’s future programme for Government from the front bench.

I am continuing my campaign to help those affected by the folding of Safe Hands funeral plans, a collapse that saw some 46,000 people, mostly pensioners, a total of more than £60m out of pocket.

My concern here is that multiple opportunities were missed by both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury to heed industry warnings about the pre-paid funeral plan market. There is evidence that red flags were being waved prior to the sector being brought under regulation, with research foundations like Fairer Finance warning that these firms could go bust and customers would lose their money.

I will be meeting with the Economic Minister to discuss this further and intend on quizzing the FCA and the Treasury as, so far, their responses to be have been poor.

If you live in Blaenau Gwent and were affected by the collapse of Safe Hands please send me an email to nick.smith.mp@parliament.uk

I would like to say a big congratulations to Ebbw Valley Brass Band on recently becoming First Section National Champions, a remarkable triumph rounding off a period of great success for the band.

As band president I am very proud of their achievements. The band are a fantastic bunch, thriving under conductor Gareth Ritter.

I was delighted when they accepted my invitation to provide musical accompaniment at the special NHS 75 Parkrun I organised at Parc Bryn Bach a few months ago, a performance that showcased their skills and dedication, boosting runners as they made their way around the course.

Well done all.