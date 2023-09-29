Part of the Royal Mint's Classic Children’s Literature series, the coin recreated an original illustration of Mr Tumnus and Lucy walking through the snowy woods in Narnia.

Readers - young and old - have been enthralled by the Chronicles of Narnia for over 70 years.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe was originally written in 1950 by C.S. Lewis as a gift to his godchild, Lucy Barfield.

The coin is part of the Mint’s Classic Children’s Literature series. ( Royal Mint) (Image: Royal Mint)

The Mint’s craftspeople have reproduced the nostalgic design onto a coin that measures only 27.3 millimetres in diameter.

Designers had to digitally translate Pauline Baynes’ illustration onto a 50p coin so that no detail was lost during the process.

A selection of coins in the range also feature colour printing techniques.

Rebecca Morgan, director of the commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is a story that has captured the imagination of readers in the UK and worldwide, with CS Lewis enchanting people with a magical realm called Narnia through his writing.

“The Royal Mint’s popular collectable coin series celebrating Classic Children’s Literature has seen many stories and authors celebrated on their own coin such as Beatrix Potter and Raymond Briggs.

The Lion, Ahe Witch And The Wardrobe has enthralled readers for more than 70 years. ( Royal Mint) (Image: Royal Mint)

“Today we are beyond thrilled to be unveiling an official collectable UK 50p coin celebrating the globally adored story of the Chronicles Of Narnia by CS Lewis to our popular series.

“In keeping with CS Lewis’ novel, the coin design features the original illustration that appears in the book, making it the perfect keepsake for any fan of this story.”

How much are Royal Mint's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe 50p coins?





The collectable 50p coin can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website.

Prices range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £20 for a colour coin.

A silver version is available for £70 .

Meanwhile, a gold coin with the design will cost £1,220.