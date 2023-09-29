The Good Morning Britain presenter shared this in an interview with Good Housekeeping for their November 2023 issue.

A serious case of Covid-19, in March 2020, left Draper with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Garraway said in the interview that she would “love” to tell people that now Derek is home “everything is easy”.

Garraway has said the unpredictability of Derek Draper's condition means life is like a 'rollercoaster' (Image: PA)

However, she added: "We keep having emergency setbacks and he’s had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us. The unpredictability of his day-to-day condition means we’re living on a rollercoaster.”

'I’ve been experimenting with ways to take control of my own happiness'





Garraway also reflected on the importance of giving some time to herself whilst caring for her husband.

She explained: “I’ve been experimenting with ways to take control of my own happiness. I now deliberately carve out time to give myself the gift of doing something that only helps me.

“It might be only 10 minutes of something physical, such as stretching, pottering in the garden with a mug of tea, or reading something not related to work and I’ve put some fun girls’ nights in the diary with (GMB presenters) Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Susanna Reid.”

Kate Garraway has said she takes time out of the day to give to herself (Image: PA)

During Draper's health struggles, Garraway has brought out several books to help others by describing her experience, including The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway.

Her new book also follows Draper’s health struggle and is called The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism.

She said: “I can’t promise to have all the answers – my struggle is a work in progress – but in the book I’ve shared what has helped me so far and things that have set me on a happier path.

“I’ve tried to keep things hopeful, but I’ve also written about the darker moments, too.”