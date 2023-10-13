The Old Tythe garage in Magor is to close at the end of this month after the owners decided to retire.

Emma Tolley, daughter of owner Phil Myer, told the Argus that her father’s business will close on Friday, October 31.

She said: “He’s 76 now so it was more of the time has come to close, it’s a thriving business that it is quite sad that they are closing, and they are not going to know anything else.

“After 43 years in business, my dad and his business partner Tim Bee will be missed in the community as it was a thriving garage.”

Before: An Old Piggery After: The Old Tythe Garage. Picture: Emma Tolley (Image: Emma Tolley)Before: An Old Piggery After: The Old Tythe Garage. Picture: Emma Tolley

Before being a garage, it was an old piggery, which was turned into a garage by Mr Myer and Mr Bee 43 years ago.

Ms Tolley reflects on her memories of her father's garage and says he is anxious to retire.

She added: “It has changed a lot I remember the extension for the office, my mum used to be a typewriter there and then used the computer we have always been there.

“My sons used to sit on cars or a motorbike in the garage, they would visit on weekends and help him when he would teach them about different things about cars.

“Now he is anxious to retire and will find it difficult as my mum is already retired and has her own hobbies, it is going to be a big change for both of them.”

Phil Myer (L) with business partner Tim are to close their garage after 43 years in business. Picture: Emma Tolley (Image: Emma Tolley)Phil Myer (L) with business partner Tim Bee are to close their garage after 43 years in business. Picture: Emma Tolley

Mr Myer is now looking forward to enjoying his hobbies of riding and spending time with his six grandsons.

Ms Tolley added: “He loves to cycle and took part in the tour to Gwent recently, and is looking forward to teaching them all about bikes and classic cars.”