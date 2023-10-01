Allowing mould to take hold in your home allows harmful spores to float in the air, settle on moist surfaces and cause ailments like asthma, headaches and even fatigue.

Knowing each type of household mould is often the best way of finding an effective solution to it.

Common types of mould in UK homes and how to spot them

Mould can bring with it a range of health problems such as fatigue (Getty) (Image: Getty)

There are thousands of types of mould in the UK - Here are some of the most common ones and how to spot them, according to the experts over at MyJobQuote.com:

Acremonium

Appearing in small colonies of grey, pink, white or orange patches that turn powdery, Acremonium is most commonly found in drains, drip pans, humidifiers, cooling coils and around leaky windows.

Alternaria

Commonly found in bathtubs, showers and sinks, this brown or dark green mould has a velvety texture and protruding hairs.

Aspergillus

This appears in spores of grey or green shades and can quickly turn into thick layers of mould. It is usually found on wooden surfaces.

Aureobasidium

Appearing in brown, pink and black shades before maturing into a dark brown, it is normally found in dark, damp and water-damaged parts of the house such as behind wallpaper.

Chaetomium

White in colour, Chaetomium matures to a grey, brown or black shade and is identifiable by its musty odour.

Cladosporium

Cladosporium is found in both warm and cold environments and appears in brown and olive-green shades. It has a suede-like texture and is commonly found on drapes, carpets, upholstery and underneath floorboards.

Fusarium

Often found growing on food, this can also be found on wallpaper, carpets and water-damaged materials. It spreads quickly and appears in red, white or pink shades.

Mucor

Mucor is found in very wet areas of the home where condensation has formed such as near leaky windows. This mould grows quickly and turns into thick patches of greys and whites.

Penicillium

This velvet-like mould appears in a blue-green shade and is commonly found in wallpaper, carpets and mattresses.

Stachybotrys (black mould)

Known as 'black mould', this is more common in areas exposed to high humidity for several weeks.

Trichoderma

Green, white and woolly in appearance, Trichoderma can grow on carpets, wallpaper and fabrics. Using protective gloves and clothing, it is easy to remove.

Ulocladium

Found in bathrooms, kitchens and cellars, it appears in black-tinted clumps that develop when an area is exposed to moisture for long periods of time.

Gently wiping mould with a soapy cloth is an effective way of removing it (Canva) (Image: Canva)

How to get rid of these common moulds from your home

Ensuring you are properly protected from damp and mould using rubber gloves, a face mask and goggles is the first step to dealing with the problem.

You should also open your windows and keep your doors shut to prevent the spores from spreading throughout the house.

You should then remove soft furnishings that have been affected by mould by placing them in plastic bags so that they can be sent off to be professionally cleaned.

To remove the mould from the problem area in your property, you should start by filling up a bucket with some water and mild detergent or soap.

The next step involves dipping a cloth into the water before carefully wiping away the mould.

It is important you don't brush it as this can create more spores. Once you're finished, you can dry the affected area.