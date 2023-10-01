Whether you're heading out trick or treating or you want to look spine-chilling at a Hallowe'en party, we're here to help.

If you're tired of wearing the same limp witches hat every year and in 2023, you really want to hang up that dusty vampire cape, opting for a more pop culture-focused costume could be the way to go.

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

From the movie movement of the year - Barbie - to the Netflix smash hit Wednesday, pop culture costumes are dominating this year's Halloween costume trends.

The team at Slingo has analysed Google search data from August 2022 to July 2023 to predict this year's hottest costumes which could just inspire your own outfit.

Top 10 most 'in demand' Hallowe'en costumes for 2023

Topping the list, Wednesday Addams has been dubbed as 2023’s most in-demand Halloween costume with nearly 570,000 searches.

Around 341.23 million hours of the first series were reportedly streamed in its premiere week which set a new record on Netflix for an English-language show.

Wednesday was also in the top 10 in all 93 countries where Netflix tracks streaming.

In second place, with over 554,000 searches from August 2022 to July 2023, was Barbie.

The blockbuster movie has earned more than $1.38 billion worldwide and became the largest worldwide film release of 2023 so far.

Rounding out the top three is Shuri from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The MCU hero played by Letitia Wright is a popular choice this year, with over 172,000 searches for a Shuri costume in the last year.

Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo comments:“This year, we’re seeing people stepping away from classic scary costumes and opting for more popular culture costumes.

"With the summer of 2023 described as a pop culture revival, it’s interesting to see how popular films and TV series are influencing this year's Halloween costumes.

“Unsurprisingly we see Barbie costumes towards the top of the rankings, with the record-breaking film likely to inspire thousands of Halloween go-ers this year.

"A recurring favourite, Maddy from Euphoria looks likely to remain one of the most popular costumes this year following the Euphoria character’s popularity in 2022.

“Ultimately, we hope this research gives you the inspiration you need for your own Halloween costume this year. Whatever you decide to go as, we hope you have a safe and enjoyable night.”