The firm revealed plans in May to move one of its three outlets in the Cwmbran Shopping Centre from its existing unit in Gwent Square two larger units nearby that have remained empty since the Barclays Bank branch closed in October last year.

Torfaen Borough Council has now given permission for it to use the building, that had planning for financial services, as a shop and to serve food and drink while there will also be a seating area in the store.

Greggs had also applied for opening hours from 6am to 9pm on Mondays through to Saturdays and from 6am to 6pm on Sundays which have been approved.

The present shop, at unit seven, employs 13 staff but it will provide 20 full time equivalent jobs at the former bank which occupies two units, numbers two and three, and which faces Cwmbran bus station.

Staff and training rooms would be provided on the first floor.

Planning officer Mia McAndrew said in her report as the units were previously a bank allowing the A3 food and drink use wouldn’t increase the percentage of units used for other than A1 use, the permission covering shops.

But a special condition will be applied meaning the planning permission for A3 use would expire if Greggs was to no longer operate the unit.

Ms McAndrew’s report stated the council’s planning policy aims to “avoid an overconcentration of food and drink establishments” due to the impact they can have on the local environment and how people use or enjoy an area.

She wrote: “The proposed opening hours, layout and food served indicate the proposed Greggs would not have a harmful impact. However, the proposed change of use would enable any A3 establishments to occupy the unit, which could have a different impact.

“The applicant has therefore agreed to a personal consent condition, where the consent would expire if Greggs vacate the premises. Environmental Health are satisfied with this approach.”

Permission has been given for some associated works including a new shopfront and heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at the back of the building.