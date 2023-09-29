The pub and nightclub, located on High Street, has revealed the final time revellers can revel in one of the hallowed institutions of Newport’s nightlife.

The owners said due to increasing pressures, including the cost of living and maintenance and repairs, the club would be closing its doors for good this weekend.

In a Facebook message posted this evening, September 29, the owners confirmed that, sadly, the halcyon days were coming to an end.

The message read: “With a very heavy heart we announce that this weekend will be the final weekend of The Greyhound.

“Over the years we've faced increasing pressure from Covid, the cost of living crisis and challenges with the repairs and maintenance of the extremely old building.

“As such we have decided to throw one last party this weekend and go out with a bang.

“We hope to see you all there this weekend before we close the doors for good at 4am Sunday morning.”

The Greyhound on Newport's High Street has announced it's closing (Image: Google Maps)

Sunday will be the last time you can party there (Image: Greyhound Club)

The club is iconic not just for the nightlife it attracts, but because both entrances – on the High Street and Cambrian Road respectively, are understood to be historic in nature.

The message on Facebook (Image: Facebook)

Parts of the building are believed to relate back to the 19th Century.

Planning applications for the site were often scrutinized by the council’s conservation office, which objected to plans on eight occasions.

The Greyhound finally got permission for renovation work in May 2022.

What were your memories of the Greyhound Nightclub in Newport? Let us know in comments and on our Facebook page.