- A protest is planned to go ahead today along the M4, A55 and A483 against the new default 20mph speed limit in Wales.
- The '30 on the 30th' event's joint organisers announced that drivers should travel in protest from Newport to Swansea, Bangor to Wrexham at 30mph.
- The protest is due to start at 10am.
