Protest planned today along M4 against 20mph speed limit

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A protest is planned to go ahead today along the M4, A55 and A483 against the new default 20mph speed limit in Wales.
  • The '30 on the 30th' event's joint organisers announced that drivers should travel in protest from Newport to Swansea, Bangor to Wrexham at 30mph.
  • The protest is due to start at 10am.

