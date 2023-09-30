Live

A4042 near Newport closed both ways due to police incident

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The A4042 is closed both ways closed due to police incident between Grove Park Roundabout (Newport) and A4051 (Croes-Y-Mwyalch Roundabout, Croes-y-mwyalch).
  • Traffic is coping well.
  • The public is advised to avoid the area.

