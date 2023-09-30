Live

E-scooter rider,26, dies at scene of crash in Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • An e-scooter rider,26 has died at the scene of a crash on the A4042.
  • The A4042 remains closed both ways closed due to police incident between Grove Park Roundabout (Newport) and A4051 (Croes-Y-Mwyalch Roundabout, Croes-y-mwyalch). Traffic is coping well.
  • The public is advised to avoid the area.

