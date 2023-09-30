- An e-scooter rider,26 has died at the scene of a crash on the A4042.
- The A4042 remains closed both ways closed due to police incident between Grove Park Roundabout (Newport) and A4051 (Croes-Y-Mwyalch Roundabout, Croes-y-mwyalch). Traffic is coping well.
- The public is advised to avoid the area.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here