PATHS are being removed at a city cemetery to make way for more graves.
Paths at St Woolos Cemetery are being removed and covered with grass to open up more space at the site, which dates back to the 1850s.
An extension area is also planned at Christchurch Cemetery to provide more burial spaces to help "ease previous capacity pressures".
Newport City Council, which runs the sites, said it had made the move due to the level of demand it was receiving - with around 20 requests for new burial plots being received every month.
A council spokesperson said: “The council began removing minor paths in St Woolos Cemetery around 10 years ago, to open up space in some of the older, traditional sections of the cemetery. As part of this ongoing work, the paths are grassed over.
“An extension area at Christchurch Cemetery, to provide more burial spaces, will be opened shortly once access roads have been completed.
“Both the extension and the use of pathways have helped to ease previous capacity pressures. We currently receive around 20 requests for new burial plots per month.”
In July 2023 special permission was granted for the council to carry out work ay several chapel buildings in St Woolos Cemetery.
The listed buildings were at risk of further decline and show signs of "significant progressive decay", warned a council report.
Previous attempts to repair the buildings contributed to their current plight.
