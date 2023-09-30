The crash, which involved an e-scooter and a blue Vauhall Corsa, took place in the early hours of this morning - Saturday, September 30 - at around 12.45am.

Police and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene, where the rider of the e-scooter, a 26-year-old man from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old from Pontypool, received minor injuries.

Officers investigating the crash now want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A4042 between 12.15am and 12.45am on Saturday, September 30.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2300262994.

“Alternatively, you can send us a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The A4042 travelling in both directions remains closed due to the serious police incident.

The road is closed from Brynglas to A4051 Interchange (Croes-y-Mwyalch) and there is queuing traffic in the area.