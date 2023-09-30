Jeffries Fine Jewellers, a jewellery shop in Friars Walk, first opened in Newport in October 1989.

Owned by Colin Jeffries, the first Newport store was located on Skinner Street, before moving into Friars Walk, next to the former Debenhams unit.

Jeffries on Skinner Street (Image: Archive)

Manager of the Newport store and Colin’s son Scott Jeffries said: “After 34 years at the heart of Newport city centre, it’s a sad moment for us to close our Friars Walk store for the final time.

“We would like to thank each and every customer who has been a part of our journey at Newport and we look forward to seeing you in our Cwmbran store soon.

“Dad opened the Newport shop in 1989 and it’s sad this store won’t make its 35th birthday.”

Scott Jeffries inside the Newport store (Image: Newsquest)

During the autumn of 2014 Jeffries opened their second store at The Parade in Cwmbran, which will remain.

The business has put the closure down to a lack of footfall at the Newport store.

Speaking to the Argus in July a spokesperson for Jeffries said: “In the past year a lot of our customers have gone over to Cwmbran.

“We hope our Newport customers will visit us in Cwmbran as it is not that far away.

Outside Jeffries on Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

“The last 12 months have shown that our customers prefer the selection of independent and multiple shops as well as the convenience and free parking found at Cwmbran which has resulted in a large increase in turnover at our Cwmbran store but a reduction at our Friars Walk branch.

“Being a part of the Friars Walk development was one of the most exciting experiences we’ve had as a company, and it was a pleasure working alongside the other retailers within the development as well as the fantastic management team at Friars Walk.

“We hope that one day, the city centre can find a way to entice retailers and shoppers back and we can look to return to the place we’ve called home for over three decades."