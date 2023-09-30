Martin Grant, 33, is serving a sentence at the prison following conviction for robbery, threats to kill, possession of a bladed article, and assault, at Bristol Crown Court in October 2017.

He failed to return to the open prison on Tuesday, September 26. As HMP Prescoed is an open prison inmates are allowed to leave the site for reasons such as work.

Grant is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky or muscular build, with brown, wavy hair. He has links to Bristol and Birmingham.

Police have specified he is not a registered sex offender.

A Gwent Police statement said: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.

“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating fully with us.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach Martin and to call police on 101 quoting 2300327089, you can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org”