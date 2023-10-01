Martin Grant, 33, failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire on Tuesday 26 September and the force are now looking for him.

He was convicted of robbery, threats to kill, possession of a bladed article and assault at Bristol Crown Court in October 2017.

He is not a registered sex offender.

The 33-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11” tall, of stocky or muscular build with brown wavy hair and green eyes.

He has links to Bristol and Birmingham.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Martin due to him being a potential risk.

Martin Grant, 33, failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.

“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating fully with us.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach Martin and to call police on 101 quoting 2300327089, you can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”