St Albans RC High School, which was crowned Secondary School of the Year at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023, first opened as a comprehensive school in 1963.

At the event on 23 September headteacher Stephen Lord spoke and invited visitors to join a tour of the buildings.

Three groups were guided around the Grade two listed old Hanbury House and were informed of the different purposes the various rooms had served when the original family lived there and also when it was both a convent school and a comprehensive one.

St Albans RC High School sunny columns (Image: St Albans RC High School)

Visitors browsed historical artefacts, such as newspaper clippings, photographs and an old typewriter and sewing machine. Torfaen Museum loaned the original school tie and badges for display.

The school thanked Bryn Parker, the administrator of the Facebook group St Alban’s 60th.

The event gave past pupils and colleagues a time to catch up and reminisce.

Past pupils and colleagues of the high school (Image: St Albans RC High School)

Neil Cassley and Mrs B Edwards have remained friends since they started school together in 1996. NMrs Edwards is Headteacher of Gilwern Primary School and was nominated for a SW Argus Education Award in 2021.

Amazingly, Neil travelled from New York for his parents’ anniversary and for the St Alban’s reunion with his St Alban’s friends. He is now Head of Communications for PayPal and has offered to meet with St Alban’s pupils there when they visit on a history trip later this year.

Old friends Della Williams and Krystina Kopec met when they were placed in the same form class in September 1971.

Old friends Della Williams and Krystina Kopec (Image: St Albans RC High School)

The pair remember gathering in the library for their names to be called out and, joining Miss Guest’s class and the school is where they began their long-lasting friendship.

Pupils in the 6th form remembered finding out about the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in the library. One ex-pupil remembered he had been using the computer, following the live feeds and some of his fellows had just had Swing Band practice.