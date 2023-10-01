The procession saw members of the Islamic community gather at Al-Noor Mosque on Harrow Road, before marching through the city to the Jamia Mosque on Commercial Street, a distance approaching two miles.

Dozens of people took part in the event with some travelling as far as Bolton and Blackburn to take part.

The annual procession to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad took place today in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

It is considered one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar with adults and children dressing up for the occasion.

The aim of the procession, which has been held annually in Newport for several years, the first having been in 2012 is to spread a message of peace and harmony.

Children taking part waved flags that signalled peace (Image: Newsquest)

Similar events take place across the UK, including in London.

Children taking part waved flags that signalled peace whilst some of those taking part carried banners indicating its purpose.

Azmat, Aman for Harrow Road Mosque said: “Today we are here to celebrate the birth of our prophet Muhammed.

“Today is the day he was born, and we celebrate his life, his character and his influence to the Muslim community.

“We talk about his kindness and how he treated different communities.

“It is a great day to get everyone together.”

The procession saw members of the Islamic community gather at Al-Noor Mosque on Harrow Road (Image: Newsquest)

There were activities for the children – including reading verses from the Quran, singing, poems and speeches about the life of Muhammad and the event rounded up with by having food.

The birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, Mawlid, is commemorated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

Chiraguddin said: “Today is a time to rejoice and be together, I have travelled all the way from Blackburn for this special day.

“This is the first time I have been to this one.

“We are celebrating his birthday; may peace be upon him.”