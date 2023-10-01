A restaurant in Abergavenny has announced that they have closed after 18 years.
Surrounded by the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside on the B4598 old Abergavenny to Raglan Road, The Hardwick announced today that they have closed for good.
Run by the highly regarded chef Stephen Terry, The Hardwick was named as the seventh-best gastropub in the UK in 2019.
At the time Mr Terry was delighted to hear his pub had made the list. “Wow – I’ve just picked myself up off the floor,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.
In an Instagram post The Harwick called today ‘emotional’ and thanked all their staff and customers.
The Instagram post read: “The final family last breakfast supper.
“Thank you to all the staff and customers from the last 18 years.
“It’s been emotional. Onwards and upwards. Kirk out.”
The Instagram post was met with a sea shocked well-wishers who shared their favourite memories of the restaurnt.
One user said: “Oh no. I can’t speak highly enough of this place. “The food, ambience and especially the welcome when you walk through the door.
“Really enjoyed my meals there and it was a pleasure to try something new on every visit, it never disappointed.
“All the best and good luck for the future.”
Other user's called the restaurant their 'favourite place in South Wales.'
