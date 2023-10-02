The company, run by John and Sian, have submitted a planning application to open a cinema opposite The Potters Pub on Upper Dock Street in units 1-3 on the ground and first floor which is currently derelict.

Guests at Cosy Cinema can assemble to watch films and play videos games in pods for three to six hours or can even stay overnight.

Cosy Cinema was born while the family enjoyed family time in Disneyland and started in their back garden during Covid. After lockdown the business went viral catching the eye of millions of people.

Proposed layout for the cinema (Image: Cosy Cinema)

John and Sian said: “While we were on a family holiday in Disneyland I wondered if we could escape the madness of all the crowds and ques, perhaps in our own private cinema.

“Back then our youngest son loved Mickey Mouse cartoons. Anyway, I came home and began designing and engineering a modular, miniature version of a cinema, perfect for family and friends to enjoy. I designed and built the prototype which sits in our back garden to this day.

“Just as lockdown ended our business exploded. The idea caught attention of over 5 million viewers as our son created a TiKTok video back in 2021.

Where Cosy Cinema could open on Upper Dock Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

“Our single pod, in our back garden, was booked up daily for months. It was chaos. All of our 3 children have helped, and we now have 9 pods in operation with an amazing team of ‘Pod Keepers’ who ensure all pods are kept to the very highest standards.

“We expect Cosy Cinema to become a tourist destination which Newport City Centre will benefit from. 70% of current guests travel from outside the CF postcode. Many have arrived at our Cardiff site having never been to Cardiff before. They have seen Cosy Cinema in TikTok and them simply book and take a road trip.

“Having had the chance to view many sites in the last few months. We believe the Newport City Centre site best reflects what our guests need. Our guests firstly, love to stream all media, including gaming.

The new 6 seater Cosy Cinema Pod (Image: Cosy Cinema)

“Secondly we know our guests love to order their favourite foods to their pod. They like to go out for pre-drinks, perhaps a bit of shopping before settling in for a really immersive cinema experience. Overnight stays are our biggest seller, but 3 hour daytime showings continue to grow.

"We hope to open a very unique concept in Newport City Centre in early 2024."

The 15 pods would be decked out with a PlayStation, projector, a sound bar, base and an air conditioning unit and heating.

The ‘home from home media streaming pods’ would allow guests to log in to apps to stream any media including gaming. Guests could also bring their own gaming consoles.

The pods are 2.5 metres wide, 5 metres long and 2.4 metres in height and there would be an assembly and maintenance walkway around each pod. Walkways throughout the venue would have 1.2 metre clearance.

What the pods may look like (Image: Cosy Cinema)

At the Cosy Cinema there would also be a storeroom selling the ‘Cosy Combo’s’ which are a selection of fizzy drinks, sweets, popcorn, crisps, and chocolate.

The company whose slogan is the ‘Proof is in the Pod’ pride themselves in being a ‘new way for guests to enjoy time and space with family and friends.’

Inside the building there would also be three shower and toilet rooms on the ground floor and the same on the first floor. The shower and toilet rooms would be shared for all pod guests to use during their showing time.

Shower use is for overnight guests only. All facilities at the cinema would be maintained by the company’s ‘Pod Keepers.’

A laundry room would be on site consisting for two commercial tumble driers and two washing machines with space to store linen.