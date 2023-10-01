Rob Millar, 27, from Pontypool was last seen at about 8.30am today (Sunday, October 1).

He’s described as being about 6ft 2in tall with short dark hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a hooded top and trainers.

He has links to the Abergavenny area.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2300332780, or you can send a direct message to the force on social media.