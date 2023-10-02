A MAN has been jailed for handling stolen goods after a bicycle worth £500 was pinched.
Simon Dickey, 36, was convicted of handling a Focus bike that was stolen in the Baneswell area of Newport more than two years ago.
The defendant, from Wattsville, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to the offence.
Dickey was locked up for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He must pay £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.
