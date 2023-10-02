Simon Dickey, 36, was convicted of handling a Focus bike that was stolen in the Baneswell area of Newport more than two years ago.

The defendant, from Wattsville, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to the offence.

Dickey was locked up for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with drug driving after woman, 28, dies in early morning crash

He must pay £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.