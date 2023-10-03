GREGG DALTON, 40, of Caerau Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ETHAN DAVIES, 20, of Ridgeway, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on March 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

OLIVIA WILLIAMS, 21, of Copper Beeches, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Hengoed Road on March 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAMERON DAVIES, 31, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bridge Street, Newbridge on May 7.

He was fined £256 and must pay a £102 surcharge and £85 costs.

PATHUM DE SILVA, 30, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Loftus Avenue, Newport on April 7.

BRENDAN THOMAS GEORGE EDWARDS, 32, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on June 17.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

STEVE GEORGE, 42, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, Newport must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR on July 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID HOLDER, 35, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON BRYN EWERS, 25, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £472 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

FREDERICK CHARLES FARLEY, 56, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Pontymoile Service Station on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID FISHER, 52, of St Johns Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the Newbridge bypass on April 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.