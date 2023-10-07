An independent food venue, with outlets in Newport and Cwmbran, will be offering free pizzas and burgers for one day only.

There is, of course, a catch. Here’s everything you need to know about the event…

Who will be giving away free food?





Tin Can Kitchen, in Newport and in Cwmbran, will be offering certain menu items for free on Tuesday, October 10. Both giveaways will run from midday until 4pm.

The Newport venue is on Chartist Way in Rogerstone, while the Cwmbran one is on Llantarnam Road.

What’s the catch?





This event coincides with World Mental Health Day - recipients of this offer are asked to make a small cash donation to mental health charity Mind.

Mind, based in Wales and England, offers advice to those with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities.

Tin Can Kitchen co-owner, Barry Fallon, said: “Here we are, just over two years since our last fundraiser, and what better day to raise awareness than on World Mental Health Day?

“Life can be tough, what with everything that’s going on at the moment, so the services provided by charities such as Mind Newport and Mind Torfaen are as important as ever.”

What food will be available for free?





Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran will be handing out free cheeseburgers and fries on the big day.

Tin Can Kitchen Newport – which recently amalgamated with pizzeria Al Forno – will be handing out free 9-inch margherita pizzas (with a vegan maergherita option also available).

Should I know anything else?





The event - on October 10 - also coincides with the official launch of Tin Can Kitchen’s student discount scheme, offering university and college students a 25 per cent online discount.

Tin Can Kitchen co-owner, Jordan Phillips, said: “With more and more young people - especially college and University students - experiencing mental health issues, we like to help out and give something back where we can.

And at the end of a busy, stressful week, what better than some tasty comfort food?”

People can read the full terms and conditions or sign up here: https://www.tincankitchen.co.uk/students/