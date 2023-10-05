Bovis Homes unveiled a show home last weekend at its Seymour Place development in Undy, near Caldicot.

The new show home and marketing suite provides potential buyers with an opportunity to look around a finished property and glean design ideas if they were to buy a property.

Regional sales and marketing director, Sue Scholfield, said they are “excited” about Seymour Place as it is Bovis Homes’ first Welsh development.

“We have a number of initiatives designed to help customers, whether they have a property to sell or if they’re a first-time buyer,” said Ms Seymour.

“Plus Help to Buy – Wales has been extended until 2025, so there’s lots of support available.

“Seymour Place is a fantastic development; we’ve had members of staff buy here after seeing how much Undy has to offer.”

Located within easy commuting distance of Newport, Chepstow, Caldicot, Cardiff and Bristol, Seymour Place is within close proximity to a host of amenities, including schools, shops, pubs, a post office, and a medical practice.

The development features two, three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes, along with areas of open space and a trim trail.

Seymour Place will also provide more than £1.25 million towards education, a play provision, off-site recreation, sustainable transport, open space, and green infrastructure.

For more information on the two, three and four-bedroom homes currently available visit www.bovishomes.co.uk