If you own premium bonds in Wales, this could be your lucky day.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the October 2023 Premium Bonds winners. 

This month's draw saw 150 people across Wales win a share of over £2 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

Five lucky winners in Wales won £100,000 in the October Premium Bonds draw.

The five lucky winners were Bond numbers:

  • 455EJ183222 - from Wales
  • 88ZD410297 - Gwent Valleys
  • 457BB545418 - South West Wales
  • 400KX675253 - Wales
  • 335ZR576978 - Wales

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in October 2023

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £2 million in the October draw.

Five bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another nine won the £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

  • £100,000 - 5 Welsh winners
  • £50,000 - 9
  • £25,000 - 18
  • £10,000 - 35
  • £5000 - 83

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?

To find out if you have won a prize in October on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings. 

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.