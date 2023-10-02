National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the October 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

This month's draw saw 150 people across Wales win a share of over £2 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

Five lucky winners in Wales won £100,000 in the October Premium Bonds draw.

The five lucky winners were Bond numbers:

455EJ183222 - from Wales

88ZD410297 - Gwent Valleys

457BB545418 - South West Wales

400KX675253 - Wales

335ZR576978 - Wales

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in October 2023

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £2 million in the October draw.

Five bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another nine won the £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 5 Welsh winners

£50,000 - 9

£25,000 - 18

£10,000 - 35

£5000 - 83

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in October on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.