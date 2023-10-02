Rescue centres and branches are “full to bursting” with unwanted animals as more animals come into care than are being adopted.

The news comes as a beautiful black spaniel, with six legs and other abnormalities, who is just 11 weeks old, was taken to a vets last Wednesday, September 27, by a member of the public who found her abandoned in Pembroke Dock.

RSPCA’s two national rehoming centres - Newport and Bryn-Y-Maen in Upper Colwyn Bay, have reported a 25 per cent decrease in rehoming between 2021 and 2022.

While together they rehomed 405 animals in 2022 (241 by Newport and 164 by Bryn-Y-Maen), this fell from a combined 542 during the previous year.

To try and revive adoption rates, the RSPCA’s month-long 'Adoptober' rehoming campaign launches today, October 2, celebrating the wonder of rescue pets, and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Ariel was abandoned with six legs! (Image: Supplied)

Poor Ariel has other abnormalities as well as six legs (Image: Supplied)

Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA said: “We’re lucky to have so many wonderful people adopting rescue animals from our centres and branches every week, but the reality is, it’s not enough.

“The number of animals we’re taking in currently isn’t balancing with the number that are being adopted, and we’re well on our way to a crisis point.

“We fear even more unwanted animals will be coming into our care, as the cost of living crisis bites. This year already we’ve received 9,748 calls about abandoned or unwanted animals, compared to 8,551 in the first six months of 2022.

“Before long, all of our centres will be full to bursting.

Elsewhere, at Newport, staff are doing everything they can to find a forever home for Jack Russell Shiloh.

RSPCA deputy centre manager Kath Logan said: “Despite being 11, Shiloh is full of life, energetic and enjoys her walks and playtime.

“Shiloh is a lovely girl that enjoys her cuddles and playing fetch in our paddock area, she enjoys keeping busy and loves attention."

Shiloh looking for a new home in Newport (Image: Supplied)

The RSPCA hopes Adoptober will be a celebration of rescue pets all across Wales - and beyond.

X-rays show the extraordinary six legged dog (Image: Supplied)

As for the six-legged spaniel, the hunt continues for the person who abandoned the vulnerable puppy.