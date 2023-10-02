Alcohol addiction is a chronic relapsing disorder associated with compulsive alcohol drinking and affects people differently.
Alcohol is a causal factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including mouth, throat, stomach, liver and breast cancers; high blood pressure, cirrhosis of the liver; and depression.
Misusing alcohol is the most significant risk factor for death, ill health and disability among 15-49-year-olds in the UK and the fifth most significant risk factor across all ages.
The NHS recommends that people should drink in moderation by limiting their intake to no more than 14 units a week which is roughly six pints of lager or one and a half bottles of wine.
Last years sober October turned into one year sober today— Luke (@lukiev4) October 1, 2023
For many people, their behaviour will change after drinking alcohol but if someone is suffering from alcoholism, the behavioural changes can begin to affect their everyday life - both psychologically and physically.
Sober October encourages people to go alcohol-free for 28 days and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support - it can also be done with smoking.
The signs and symptoms of alcohol addiction
Psychological changes of alcohol addiction:
- Secretive or dishonest behaviour due to alcohol
- Drinking heavily alone and with others
- Drinking at inappropriate times such as first thing in the morning
- Avoiding contact with loved ones
- Withdrawing from responsibilities at home or work
- Continuing to drink despite the negative effects that this has had on your home, work or social life
- Losing interest in activities, hobbies or events that were once important to you
Physical changes of alcohol addiction:
- Finding that you have built up a tolerance to alcohol, meaning that you need to drink increasingly higher amounts of alcohol in order to feel ‘drunk’
- Lack of energy and headaches
- Excessive sweating when not physically exercising
- Weight loss or gain as a result of changes in appetite
- Lack of concern over physical appearance/personal hygiene
- Disrupted sleep patterns, including insomnia
- Appearance of alcohol withdrawal symptoms if you haven’t drank alcohol for a certain amount of time
Sober October. Whose in?— DT (@_DT_fitness) October 1, 2023
31 days to reset your life 🤙🏽
Symptoms of alcohol withdrawal
The symptoms of alcohol withdrawal include:
- Anxiety
- Agitation
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Insomnia
- Nightmares
- Tremors
- Hallucinations
- Seizures
Where to get help for alcohol addiction:
According to the NHS' website, a GP is a good place to start but people are advised to try to be accurate and honest about how much they drink and any problems it may be causing them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here