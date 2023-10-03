The re-rating comes after the Muddy Toad was originally given a food hygiene rating of one in July, but a second inspection took place on Friday, August 18, and the new rating of four has now been confirmed.

The Muddy Toad has previously told the Argus that they aim to “elevate the whole experience” of dining at this pub, and the rating now matches that promise.

The new inspection means their overall hygiene rating is now at four, which is classed as ‘good’.

According to the Food Standard Agency’s updated inspection report, the pub has been awarded the highest possible score of very good for overall cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

There have also been significant improvements in the categories of hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with these scoring as generally satisfactory.

The Muddy Toad have recently welcomed a new head chef onto their staff and have made some structural changes to their team, training and environment, which is reflected in the improved hygiene rating.

It has been highlighted that the team were particularly commended for the overall cleanliness of the kitchen and were reportedly given “great feedback” by the inspectors this time around.

The Muddy Toad's pigeon and camembert dishes (Image: The Muddy Toad)

Owner Carl Gough said: “We take our responsibility extremely seriously and we are passionate about maintaining the highest possible standards in our business at all times.

“We have been open six months now, and we have certainly learnt a lot in that short time. But with our fantastic team's resolve, our restaurant has continued to thrive.

"Our first six months has served as a reminder that passion, dedication and a commitment to quality can elevate a small town restaurant into a dining destination with celebrating."

In the official website statement announcing the new rating, he added: “I would like to thank our valued guests for your continued support during our first few months, your messages and kind words of support have been greatly appreciated and certainly haven't gone unnoticed.

“We are passionate about our restaurant and dedicated to continue strengthening our business."

The Muddy Toad have recently announced a new breakfast menu, which will be available Friday and Saturdays between 9-11am.

Their autumn menu has also just been launched, featuring dishes including venison, caviar, and a tomahawk steak for two.

They are also taking bookings for Christmas Day, as well as providing a range of autumnal events.

You can find out more about the pub, which can be found on 48 Newport Road, by visiting their website and social media pages.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and is applicable to pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.