They are now the second police force to investigate Brand after revealing a woman contacted them two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking".

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences" pertaining to Brand.

Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assaults during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

The allegations were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Comedian Russell Brand is under investigation by Thames Valley Police after a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking".

The BBC reports that the woman reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken.

Mr Brand had also accused the woman of harassment against him in 2017.

The force confirmed it was looking into the new information but "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".

The BBC has approached Brand for a response to these claims.

The comedian and actor has previously denied "very serious criminal allegations" and "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" that he said he "absolutely refutes".

The Dispatches programme, Russell Brand - In Plain Sight, heard four women accuse Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

During that time, Brand held several jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.

The investigation, which aired on 16 September, claimed he had also behaved inappropriately at work, including by making sexual remarks and undressing.

Prior to the allegations, the 48-year-old said his relationships had "always" been consensual.

Brand’s village pub in the Oxfordshire countryside was sealed off with metal fencing just a day after the allegations of rape, sexual assaults, and abuse were made public.

On Sunday morning, September 17, the gated entrance to Mr Brand’s pub, the Crown Inn in Pishill, was blocked with security fencing, covered with a hessian fabric.

The grade II-listed pub near Henley has been temporarily closed since Mr Brand and his wife Laura took it over in March 2020.

An eyewitness who spotted the fencing being installed said it felt like the pub had been “locked down.”