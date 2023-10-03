This inspection was the first post-registration since its opening in September 2022.

The overall ratings on the report are very positive, with both wellbeing and leadership and management scoring as ‘excellent’ while the care and development and environment categories have been graded as ‘good’.

Children at Playworks are “very happy” and feel confident in their relationships with both each other and staff, as well as the way they communicate.

These relationships are defined as being “very strong” with staff open to hearing and acting on any views the children feel they are able to express. This comes across in the way that staff have a focus on the children’s wellbeing as a high priority.

There are plenty of procedures and policies in place that help promote healthy lifestyles, safety, personal wellbeing, and the environment to the children, all of which are fully understood and consistently followed by staff.

Children are clearly well cared for by staff who “show genuine passion” for their roles. Inspectors have said that “staff are knowledgeable, kind and very caring towards children, providing a nurturing and child led setting”.

The physical, mental, and emotional development of the children is well nurtured at Playworks, with access to “an extensive range” of resources and activities on a daily basis available to support this. Children are also given “exciting and innovative” opportunities to discuss their opinions and play options regularly, safe in the knowledge that these comments will always be taken on board.

The Care Inspectorate team found the setting to be suitably safe, secure, and well-maintained, well-above the national minimum standards. This allows the children to learn in a wide range of environments, both indoors and outdoors.

Specific praise was given to the “very strong vision for the future” displayed, as well as the commitment to continuous training and support from management to staff which will maintain the daycare’s current high standards.

The inspectors commented: “They [the staff] are passionate…about delivering a very high standard of care to their children.”

Notice was also taken of the “developed and sound partnerships” between Playworks, the primary school and parents, all of which allow the children to have a smooth transition throughout their educational lives.

Recommendations made for improvement included providing further opportunities for children to develop their use of Welsh and developing the range of resources available to increase learning opportunities and sense of belonging for the children.