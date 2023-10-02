Caerphilly Council planners have given the thumbs-up to Gelligaer FC to set up a “u-shaped” structure, comprising three shipping-style steel containers, on Greenhill Playing Fields.

The home and away teams will each use one 12-metre-long metal container as a changing room, and the two will be connected by a third container acting as a “central walkway”.

Local residents and council officers offered no objections to the plans, and a report notes “the containers are typical of a sporting facility such as a football club, and in this respect are considered to be acceptable within the playing field setting”.

But the council has imposed several conditions on the planning permission approval, including that “the external appearance could be improved”.

This means the materials and external finishes for the containers will have to be approved by council planners.

The council has also insisted the club sets up “a scheme for the installation of CCTV and security signage” in a bid to “ensure the facility is secured and antisocial behaviour is discouraged at the site”.