Ashley Zennadi, also known as Tommy Trevor Egan, from Cwmbran failed to reveal alias names and criminal convictions which he had a legal duty to disclose.

He was taken to court by the Security Industry Authority from whom he was trying to get a doorman’s licence.

Zennadi, of Trussel Road, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to fraud at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £645 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He is due to pay the full amount of £879 at the rate of £20 a month.