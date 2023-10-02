A MAN has been prosecuted for fraud following a dishonest application for a bouncer’s licence.
Ashley Zennadi, also known as Tommy Trevor Egan, from Cwmbran failed to reveal alias names and criminal convictions which he had a legal duty to disclose.
He was taken to court by the Security Industry Authority from whom he was trying to get a doorman’s licence.
Zennadi, of Trussel Road, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to fraud at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £645 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He is due to pay the full amount of £879 at the rate of £20 a month.
