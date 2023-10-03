On November 4, the city will commemorate the 184th anniversary of the Chartist Uprising - a momentous event in which working-class men from South East Wales rallying in Newport to demand the right to vote.

The Newport Rising as it came to be known, had a huge impact on the fight for democracy in Britain and remains a central part of Newport’s story and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The festival includes a line-up of live music, theatre, film and workshops at venues across the city centre.

New for this year is ‘Our Chartist Hub’ - is coming to Commercial Street and which will be open year round for community use.

One of the highlights of the festival, the Torchlit March, has seen thousands carry burning torches from Belle Vue Park to Westgate Square.

Participants in the march can expect an unforgettable experience as hundreds of flaming torches illuminate the path from Belle Vue Park down Stow Hill to Westgate Square, with performances and drumming along the route.

The march is free to attend but torches can be purchased in advance and are available newportrising.co.uk

Welsh musician and political firebrand Dafydd Iwan will perform during the festival and is set to lead the crowds at Belle Vue Park and Westgate Square.

As in previous years, Barracwda and Wonderbrass will accompany the marchers alongside fire performers and other street entertainers, with live music following the march from Small Miracles, Man the Lifeboats and more to be announced.