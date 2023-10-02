Police only found out about the drug operation after a burglary had been reported.

On September 29, officers were photographed coming in and out of doors next to the Card Factory, on Commercial Street, carrying bin bags full of marijuana.

Police have now confirmed they were at the address and released photos from inside which show rows of marijuana plants in a dark, cramped space.

The plants and equipment have been seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Police received a report of a burglary at an address in Commercial Street at around 4am on Friday, September 29.

Officers attended and while searching the former shop and discovered more than 1,200 cannabis plants.

After the discovery, police set a cordon and, once the area was confirmed to be safe, dismantled the cultivation.

Neighbourhood ward manager, PC Matthew Jones, said there is no place for cultivations like this.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our society,” said investigating officer Jones.

“We are committed providing protection and reassurance to our communities by removing drugs from our streets, which blight our communities.

“We will continue to target anyone involved in the supply of controlled drugs.”

Police say if the public have any details that could help with their enquiries, then call 101, quoting log reference 2300327419.