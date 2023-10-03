A pre-inquest review hearing regarding the death of Dylan Cope will be held at Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport on Wednesday, October 4.

Nine-year-old Dylan died on December 14, 2022, after being diagnosed with a ruptured appendix and sepsis.

Dylan attended A&E at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on December 6, on the referral of his GP for suspected appendicitis.

He was treated with ibuprofen and discharged at 1.15am on December 7 with a cough and cold advice sheet.

His condition did not improve and, on December 10, his father, Laurence Cope rang the emergency number on the A&E discharge sheet.

He was advised to contact NHS 111.

While waiting for a call back from NHS 111, Dylan’s condition deteriorated so his father took him back to A&E.

He was transferred to University Hospital of Wales by ambulance but four days later, Dylan died in hospital.

The hearing will discuss the scope of the inquest, the disclosure of evidence, the witness list, and the inquest timetable.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Dylan’s parents and his whole family at this difficult time.

"The events surrounding Dylan's death have been thoroughly investigated through the health board’s patient safety incident review process and the findings have been shared with Dylan’s parents and the Senior Coroner for Gwent.

"The health board will be attending the Pre-Inquest Review Hearing on October 4 and will continue to support the coroner with her enquiries.”