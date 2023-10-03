A WOMAN has been banned from driving after she was clocked travelling at 117mph on the M4 motorway where the limit was 70mph.
Chloe Smith, 25, admitted speeding and driving without due care and attention in Caldicot as she was heading eastbound towards the Prince of Wales Bridge.
The offence took place in a Honda Integra on May 21 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.
Smith, of Fitzroy Avenue, Ebbw Vale was disqualified from driving for 56 days.
MORE NEWS: Man sent sex video of his ex-partner to her new boyfriend
She was fined £120 and must pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel