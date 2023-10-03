Chloe Smith, 25, admitted speeding and driving without due care and attention in Caldicot as she was heading eastbound towards the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The offence took place in a Honda Integra on May 21 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.

Smith, of Fitzroy Avenue, Ebbw Vale was disqualified from driving for 56 days.

She was fined £120 and must pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge.