A WOMAN has been banned from driving after she was clocked travelling at 117mph on the M4 motorway where the limit was 70mph.

Chloe Smith, 25, admitted speeding and driving without due care and attention in Caldicot as she was heading eastbound towards the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The offence took place in a Honda Integra on May 21 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.

Smith, of Fitzroy Avenue, Ebbw Vale was disqualified from driving for 56 days.

She was fined £120 and must pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge.