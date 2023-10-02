With less than 90 days until Christmas Day, some people will be getting into the festive spirit (despite others grumbling).

And a popular Christmas pop-up shop will allow people to wander around a Christmas wonderland packed with end of line products, promotional offers, and discounts. There will even be a special guest for the grand re-opening!

Here's everything you need to know about the store returning for 2023…

When will Festive Christmas Outlet Shop open?





The festive store, in Cwmbran, is returning for 2023 on Saturday, October 14, with the doors opening at 9am on the day (althought last year saw people queuing up outside from 7.45am).

The shop is run by Christmas specialists, Festive Productions Ltd, which also supplies Christmas goods to retailers – including tinsel manufactured in their factory – in the UK and Europe throughout the year.

Who is the special guest for the opening day?





This year the opening day guest will be One Show presenter (and Christmas lover) Alex Jones who will be at the event to meet customers from 9am to 11am.

Where can I find the store?





The address for the Christmas shop is:

Festive Productions Limited,

Ty Coch Way,

Cwmbran, Wales

NP44 7EZ

What are the opening times for Festive Outlet Shop?





Following the grand opening on October 14, the Festive Outlet Shop will be open from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

It will open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Does the shop have an online presence?





Yes, Festive at Home was launched in 2021 - as the Covid pandemic meant some preferred to shop online - and has remained a staple of the business.

Although this doesn't have the magic of the store, the website has plenty to offer at the same prices. It is available at www.festiveathome.com