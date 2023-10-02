Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to late 20s by as early as Saturday across parts of the UK including London.

While most of the UK braces for wet and windy weather to start this week, the Met Office's UK long-range forecast said to expect drier and warmer conditions over the weekend and earlier next week, especially in the south.

Further rain this week?



"Unusually warm weather" expected across the UK

The Met Office predicts areas including London to see temperatures of 23 degrees on Saturday and Sunday (October 7 and 8).

WXCharts online weather maps shows temperatures climbing even further on Monday and Tuesday next week (October 9 and 10) before tailing off on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson, commenting on the UK long range forecast (from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 15), confirmed the warmer conditions saying temperatures were likely to be "above average" for October as we entered the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures are set to reach the mid 20s from as early as Saturday. (Image: WXCharts)

The spokesperson said: "A split in conditions is likely to develop across the UK early in the period.

"Further rain is expected in north-western areas, which could turn heavy, particularly over higher, westwards-facing ground and strong winds are also possible in these areas.

"Southern areas, in contrast, are likely to remain much drier with light winds and some clear spells, which could lead to some overnight patches of mist and fog.

"Temperatures are likely to be above average for many, especially so in the south where some unusually warm temperatures for October are possible."

The Met Office added these warmer temperatures would begin to trend downwards towards the middle of October.