Surrounded by the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside, The Hardwick announced yesterday (Sunday, October 1) that they have closed for good.

Run by the highly regarded chef Stephen Terry, The Hardwick was named as the seventh-best gastropub in the UK in 2019.

At the time Mr Terry was delighted to hear his pub had made the list. “Wow – I’ve just picked myself up off the floor,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Announcing the closure via Instagram, The Harwick called yesterday ‘emotional’ and thanked all their staff and customers.

The Instagram post read: “The final family last breakfast supper.

“Thank you to all the staff and customers from the last 18 years.

“It’s been emotional. Onwards and upwards. Kirk out.”

Shock and disappointment at the news soon flooded in.

One social media user said: “Oh no. I can’t speak highly enough of this place. “The food, ambience and especially the welcome when you walk through the door.

“Really enjoyed my meals there and it was a pleasure to try something new on every visit, it never disappointed.

“All the best and good luck for the future.”

Other user's called the restaurant their 'favourite place in South Wales.'

The Hardwick was bought - as the Horse and Jockey - by Stephen Terry's father-in-law.

Speaking to the Argus in 2020, Mr Terry said: "I wasn’t that keen on the place when I first saw it, if I’m honest.

"I was a bit reluctant as it really was in such a sorry state."

"If a restaurant is good enough then people will come. As simple as that. And that is what we did. One day at a time.”

Mr Terry was born in London and grew up in rural Bedfordshire.

He arrived in Monmouthshire after spending 14 years in London, where he worked in some of its toughest and most respected restaurants, including Le Gavroche under the direction of Michel Roux Jr and three years with Marco Pierre White at the legendary Harveys alongside Gordon Ramsay.

Despite winning a Michelin star at the Walnut Tree, Mr Terry said he was not "tickled" by the idea of chasing similar accolades at the Hardwick.

"I got a bit bored with it," he said.

"I’ve been involved in this business for a long time and, to be honest, I’m my own harshest critic."

Sadly, the Hardwick hit the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year, after Nicola Nightingale and her husband Simon Nightingale fleeced Mr Terry out of £150,000 while working at his restaurant.

After a widely pulicised court appearance, neither was found to have any assets which can be seized so were ordered by the court to pay a nominal sum of £1 each.

Nicola Nightingale pleaded guilty to fraud while her husband was convicted of possession of criminal property following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

At the time, Mr Terry said: "It was hard for us.

"I was working 15 hours a day, seven days a week. We were not taking a wage and in dire straits financially.”