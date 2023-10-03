The Bush Inn, which has been run and owned by Rhys Bailey since January 2018, has made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for the fifth time.

The pub itself has allegedly been featured on maps since 1840 and was previously used by local miners as a general store and office.

The official list of entrants in the Good Beer Guide was revealed on Thursday, September 28.

The Bush Inn was reportedly informed it had made its fifth Good Beer Guide weeks previously, but was forced to keep the good news under wraps until the official publication date of the guide.

Mr Bailey, who has worked in the hospitality and food industries for 17 years, is honoured to have made it into the guide for the fifth time during his ownership.

He said: “It is great to be recognised by the guide and CAMRA members and to be alongside the top 10% of pubs in the U.K serving Cask Ale as decided by its members.

“It’s nice for the team and I to get recognition in an area of the pub we are passionate about. I have always drunk real ale and am proud to continue the tradition of serving real ales at The Bush.”

Mr Bailey is very ably assisted in the running of the pub by a loyal and enthusiastic staff and has a large number of regulars to the pub who will no doubt be delighted by this news.

There are always two or three real ales and a rotating craft keg ale on offer at the bar.

All of their beers are sourced from reputable breweries, including local brands such as Grey Trees, Tudor and Bragdy Twt Lol.

Identified by Mr Bailey as ‘a pub that serves food’ the Bush Inn has regular theme nights, such as hand-made pizza night, steak night and scratch curry night, as well as local bands providing live music every evening.